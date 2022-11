University Hospital Limerick once again has the most patients waiting on a bed nationally with 70 according to the INMO.

That’s followed by Cork University Hospital and Letterkenny University Hospital with 60 and 50 respectively.

Only four Irish hospitals have no waiting patients – including Nenagh, as well as Tallaght, Bantry, and Ennis.

In South Tipperary TUH has 8 patients without a bed.

572 patients are waiting on hospital trolleys across the country today, according to the INMO