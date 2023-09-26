541 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals

Over 100 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are without a bed today.

They are among a total of 541 being cared for on trolleys or chairs at hospitals across the country according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The Dooradoyle facility – which provides cover for North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – has 108 patients either around the Emergency Department or elsewhere in the hospital.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 21 patients being cared for on trolleys in the ED while they wait for a bed to become free.

There are no reports of overcrowding in Nenagh Hospital today.