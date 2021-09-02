51 patients without a bed at UHL

Once again University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded facility in the country.

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch figures there are 51 patients waiting for beds at the Dooradoyle hospital which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

In all 318 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country are being cared for in the emergency department in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 2 patients are without a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.