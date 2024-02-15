450 patients left without a bed at UHL so far this week

508 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show University Hospital Limerick – which provides cover for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 114 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 51 at University Hospital Galway, and 50 at University Hospital Cork.

10 people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are without a bed today while the nursing union reports no overcrowding at Nenagh Hospital.