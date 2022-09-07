449 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals today

Frontline staff at University Hospital Limerick are treating 70 patients on trolleys today.

51 of these are in the Emergency Department of the hospital which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare while a further 19 are in already full wards.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation they are among 449 people who have been admitted to hospitals nationwide but have no bed available to them.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 15 patients on trolleys around the ED.