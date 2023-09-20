447 hospital patients without a bed today

The number of patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick is in excess of 100 today.

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are a total of 447 people being cared for on trolleys at hospitals nationally.

107 of these are ay UHL which provides cover for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare. This is more than twice the number at CUH in Cork which is the next most overcrowded hospital with 47 patients without a bed.

9 patients who have been admitted to TUH in Clonmel are being cared for on trolleys in the Emergency Department while there is one patient without a bed at Nenagh Hospital this afternoon.