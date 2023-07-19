379 people without a bed at Irish hospitals today

University Hospital Limerick has almost twice as many patients without a bed today as the next most overcrowded facility.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the hospital which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare does not have beds for 78 people who have been admitted.

This compares with 40 on trolleys in University Hospital Galway today.

The latest figures report 6 patients without a bed at TUH in Clonmel while there is no overcrowding reported at Nenagh Hospital today.

In all there are 379 patients on trolleys at hospitals across the country.