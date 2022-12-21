Over 17,000 patients treated on trolleys at UHL this year

2022 is officially the worst year for hospital overcrowding on record, according to the INMO.

University Hospital Limerick experienced the worst overcrowding this year.

Frontline staff at the Dooradoyle facility – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – have cared for 17,640 patients on trolleys so far this year.

This is up from just over 12,000 last year and 5,500 more than Cork University Hospital which has the second highest numbers in 2022.

2,225 people who were admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel this year were left without a bed for a time while Nenagh Hospital had 126.