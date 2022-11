University Hospital Limerick has had the largest number of patients on trolley’s nationally so far in 2022.

According to figures released by the INMO, UHL, which serves North Tipperary recorded the highest amount with 15,322 patients without a bed.

Over the same period Tipperary University hospital had 1,920 patients on trolleys while Nenagh General Hospital had 11.

With over 100,000 patients nationally, the INMO says these are now the worst figures on record.