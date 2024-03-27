131 people without a bed at UHL today

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the HSE recruitment freeze is having a “detrimental impact on patient and staff safety.”

It has referred the moratorium to the Workplace Relations Commission, and the matter is to be heard before a conciliation conference tomorrow.

The INMO says there’s an “increasingly dangerous work environment for nurses and midwives” in hospitals right across the country.

583 people are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide this afternoon, with 131 of them at University Hospital Limerick.