Over 130 patients left without a bed at UHL today

There are 132 people being treated on trolleys or chairs at University Hospital Limerick today.

That’s followed by 71 at Cork University Hospital, and 63 at University Hospital Galway.

Tipperary University Hospital has 17 people without a bed – management at the Clonmel hospital are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

Where possible a GP or Caredoc out of hours service should be consulted in the first instance to keep ED services for the patients who need them most.

Meanwhile there are 7 patients without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.

Nationally the INMO is reporting that 592 people who have been admitted to hospital do not have a bed.