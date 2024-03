577 people are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 112 of these are patients at University Hospital Limerick which serves North Tipp

That’s followed by 60 at CUH in Cork and 58 at University Hospital Galway.

There are currently no beds for 14 people who have been admitted to TUH in Clonmel while 2 patients are on trolleys at Nenagh Hospital.