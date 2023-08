The number of patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick is more than twice that of the next most overcrowded hospital.

According to the INMO 409 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country.

UHL is again the worst affected by overcrowding, with 88 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 39 at University Hospital Galway and 36 at Sligo University Hospital.

TUH in Clonmel has 12 patients on trolleys around the Emergency Department.