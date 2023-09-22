Over 100 patients on trolleys at UHL

University Hospital Limerick does not have a bed for 107 people who have been admitted to the facility.

Instead they are being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department and elsewhere in the Dooradoyle hospital.

This makes it by far the most overcrowded hospital in the country with Cork University Hospital next in line with 49 patients without a bed.

Nenagh hospital has no one on trolleys today while there six patients being cared for in the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital.

In all there are 470 patients without beds at Irish hospitals today.