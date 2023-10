The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation report 555 patients without a bed at hospitals across the county today.

According to the nursing union 102 of them are being cared for on trolleys and chairs at University Hospital Limerick which provides cover for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

This is twice the number of the next most overcrowded facility which is Cork University Hospital with 51.

Frontline staff at TUH are caring for 16 patients who have been admitted to the Clonmel hospital.