20% of people without a bed in Irish hospitals today are being cared for at University Hospital Limerick.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 114 people on trolleys at the Dooradoyle hospital which provides cover for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

TUH in Clonmel has 13 patients without a bed while there is 1 person on a trolley at Nenagh hospital.

Nationally the week is starting out with 533 people waiting for a bed.