More than 1-in-5 patients on trolleys today are in UHL

87 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are being cared for on trolleys today.

31 of these are in the Emergency Department of the hospital which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – the remaining 56 are on already full wards elsewhere in the Dooradoyle facility.

They account for over 22% of all those being cared for on trolleys in Irish hospitals today – according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 385 patients without a bed nationally.

Tipperary University Hospital has 13 while there are 2 patients on trolleys at Nenagh Hospital.