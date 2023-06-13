1-in-5 patients on trolleys today are at UHL or TUH

Over 20% of patients on trolleys today are waiting in hospitals serving Tipperary.

A total of 432 people are without a bed in hospitals nationwide, according to Trolley Watch figures by the INMO.

UHL, which serves North Tipperary, is again the most overcrowded hospital in the country today, with 80 patients on trolleys.

That is followed by 41 at Cork University Hospital and 34 patients on trolleys at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Sligo University Hospital, and University Hospital Galway.

TUH in Clonmel has 15 people waiting for a bed in the Emergency Department, while Nenagh General Hospital is not experiencing overcrowding today.