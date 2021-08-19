Growth in north Tipp Covid-19 cases prompts testing appeal

People across north Tipperary are being reminded to get tested if they have any Covid-19 symptoms.

Public Health Mid-West has expressed particular concern at the infection levels across the north Tipp area, which have grown significantly over the last week.

Over 40 new cases have been detected in both the wider Nenagh and Thurles areas since August 10th.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine, Dr Marie Casey says case numbers are primarily in younger age groups, but they’re also seeing cases in older groups.

She outlines what’s prompting concern in north Tipperary:

“On the 18th (yesterday), we had 21 cases in Tipperary North and 43 cases the day before.

“So that’s a significant jump for the area because we’ve seen the numbers in the single digits for a very long time up there.

“And that makes us want to communicate with the public so they’re taking more precautions and to avail of vaccination if they’re eligible”