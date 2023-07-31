Good news for popular South Tipp historic site

There’s good news for a popular historic site in South Tipperary.

Cllr Siobhan Ambrose had highlighted the lack of signage for Kilcash Castle at a recent meeting of the Clonmel Borough District.

She also pointed to the fact that no information was available on site about the history of the castle.

The Office of Public Works has now undertaken to rectify this;

“They have come back to the Council on foot of this notice of motion and they have outlined how they are about to embark on a multi-year upgrading and updating of signage and they have confirmed that they are now going to include Kilcash Castle within the first phase of their project and this is particularly pertaining to national heritage sites across the country.”

“Kilcash Castle has been celebrated both in song and poetry and it is important that both the directional signage allowing people to visit the castle but indeed also the wonderful history associated with the castle is also in a prominent location for visitors to view.

“I will also work with the National Roads Authority in relation to signage off the main Kilkenny road there.”