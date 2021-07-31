Garret Ahearn: Restrictions must ease in a “safe and controlled manner” in August

A cautious approach to easing Covid-19 restrictions will remain the case in August, according to Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn.

The Fine Gael representative says that positive progress on vaccinations needs to be maintained as walk-in clinics open across the country this weekend.

Anybody over 16 seeking their first vaccine can go to the Clonmel Park Hotel until 1pm this afternoon, while the Nenagh centre at the Abbey Court Hotel is open to walk-ins until midday.

Senator Ahearn says vaccination numbers need to continue growing through August:

“We’re not there yet. We’re doing really well, we have 70% of the population vaccinated but that’s not enough.

“We need as many people as possible to be vaccinated and I would encourage, and young people are very good to come out, I’d encourage people to get vaccinated when they can.”

Senator Ahearn added that the priority in August will be to ensure that schools and colleges reopen for the new academic year:

“It’s important that we take our time and see how we go through August.

“The most important thing obviously is to have schools and colleges reopen in September, that’s a priority and there’s no reason why that won’t happen obviously.

“We need to just make sure that we continue August as we have been over the last number of months, which is progressing in a safe, controlled manner.”