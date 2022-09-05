Gardaí in North Tipperary investigating following numerous incidents of criminal damage

Criminal damage reports have been reported across North Tipperary in the past fortnight.

Gardaí in Nenagh are investigating numerous incidents of car damage and have made public order related arrests in the area.

Three cars were damaged at a beauty salon in Doonane Newport on August 24th.

The car owners are believed to have been out cycling at the time the incident took place.

An apparent attempt to steal items inside the cars was made, and while nothing was taken, the cars’ windows were broken.

Eslewhere ,in Nenagh town, a car parked on Silver Street overnight on August 28th was damaged.

The car has been technically examined and CCTV footage is being reviewed by Gardaí.

In Cloughjordan, a man was arrested by Gardaí in the district on suspicion of criminal damage on August 17th.

This man was further charged with alleged criminal damage to a cell area of Nenagh Garda Station.

Finally to Roscrea, and a woman was arrested following a criminal damage incident that occurred on August 29th at around 6 pm, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.