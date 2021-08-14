Gardaí appeal for witnesses following suspected arson in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Suir are investigating a fire in the town yesterday afternoon as suspected arson.

Gardaí were alerted to a fire in a derelict warehouse in the North Quay and members of the force along with the fire brigade attended the scene,

Upon arrival, the fire was said to be well established and a significant amount of damage to the building was sustained before the blaze was under control.

Witnesses say they saw a number of youths running from the building prior to the fire starting.

Gardaí say they have on two previous occasions attended fires in this location and believe all fires were started deliberately and will carry out a technical examination of the area once it is safe to do so.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the North Quay area between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.