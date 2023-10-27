Trail of destruction following Clonmel hit & run

Garda investigations are ongoing into an incident in the centre of Clonmel last evening.

It’s understood a number of vehicles were damaged in the vicinity of the West Gate around 5.30pm.

A car crashed into a number of other vehicles before the occupants fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made as yet and enquiries are continuing.

Anyone who may have been in the area around the West Gate, O’Connell Street, Irishtown or Bridge Street or who may have dash-cam or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.