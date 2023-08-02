Tipperary TD calls for Garda Commissioner to resign

Deputy Mattie McGrath made the comments as Rank & File Gardaí are about to ballot on a motion of no confidence in Drew Harris.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said the Commissioner appeared to be getting a free pass from the Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Mattie McGrath says Commissioner Harris does not listen to the various Garda representative groups.

“He didn’t turn up in Templemore for the passing out parade last week and the Minister comes along and gives her full confidence in Drew Harris. He’s lost the dressing room as far as I’m concerned with respect from the Gardaí and support and confidence in him.

“He just fails to listen to them and I pointed this out to him four years ago at a meeting in Thurles about the perilous situation that existed at that time in Carrick on Suir and he just dismissed me – he wouldn’t listen to me, told me he wasn’t going to listen to me like he doesn’t listen to politicians or to anybody else.”