Tipp Gardaí seize uninsured vehicle

A motorist has had their vehicle seized by Gardaí following a number of incidents in the Nenagh area.

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit was carrying out speed compliance checks during the ‘less than favourable’ weather conditions yesterday detected a number of vehicles travelling well in excess of a 50km/h posted speed limit with at least four doing more than 90kph.

Shortly after departing the area a vehicle driving poorly on the M7 overtook the patrol at speed, and showed up as uninsured on the Garda Mobility App.

The vehicle was seized and the driver is facing a court appearance.