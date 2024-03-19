Tipp Garda charged with false imprisonment and theft

A Garda from Tipperary has appeared in court on multiple charges, including the false imprisonment of a woman, arising from an investigation into alleged corruption.

Sergeant Ciaran Whelan, with an address in Nenagh, is the second Garda to be charged as part of an investigation into a particular Dublin based unit.

He is accused of falsely imprisoning a woman at an address in Dublin 8 on the 7th of September 2021.

Ciaran Whelan is also accused of stealing from a basement apartment in Dublin 1 on the same date, and from a flat in Rathmines three months beforehand.

The 51 year old is also facing four charges of perverting the course of justice on various dates in August and September 2021.

He’s alleged to have done so by making a false report in relation to a search of the flat in Rathmines; by creating and printing a search warrant in relation to the same property, by creating an incident on the Garda Pulse System in relation to it; and by amending data on the Garda Pulse System.

The DPP has directed that he stand trial before judge and jury.