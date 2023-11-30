Thurles arrests for a number of driving offences

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit has been busy in the Thurles area this week.
Officers on patrol last evening intercepted a car after it drew their attention.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving after a positive DrugWipe test for Cocaine & Cannabis
Earlier in the week two vehicles were stopped within a short period of each other after alerts for no insurance.
With the Gardaí’s new Integrated Traffic App they have even more real-time data to detect road users without Insurance and other offences.
Both vehicles were seized and the drivers are facing a court appearance.