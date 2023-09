A Garda investigation is continuing in Clonmel following reports of a gun being fired last night.

The incident happened around 8.40pm in the Cashel Court housing estate.

No injuries are reported.

There are unconfirmed reports that it may relate to incidents of anti-social behaviour in a nearby playground.

Garda enquiries are ongoing – anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.