Local man conned out of thousands of Euro

Gardaí in the Premier County are once again urging people to be wary of bogus callers or scam artists.

It follows yet another incident in Nenagh when a person was conned out of a significant amount of money.

Sgt Carol O’Leary says callers claiming to be from An Post led to the man being defrauded of a few thousand Euro.

“A lot of time what they do is that ‘oh you have a delivery, you just have to pay Customs charges. He entered his bank details followed up then by a phone call – unfortunately the gentleman thought it was from his bank but it was a fraudster who took several thousand Euro from his account.

“They’re getting more and more convincing and they’ll use all possibilities – even things like Revolut now is one that unfortunately seems to be targeted and people are getting messages and phone calls or transaction requests from various accounts and various organisations.

“If you receive anything like that just please don’t respond and don’t give out you details at all.”