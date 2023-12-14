Local Gardaí seek information following spate of thefts from vehicles

A number of vehicles have been broken into in the Clonmel Garda District in recent weeks.

These were reported in Carrick on Suir, Ballyclerihan and Clonmel.

Sgt Margaret Kelly says a quantity of power tools were taken from a work vehicle in Carrick on Suir towards the end of last month.

“A van was broken into down there in the Sean Treacy Park area overnight on the 28th into the 29th of November – so that was a Tuesday night into the Wednesday. Some tools were stolen there – there was a Stihl consaw and a number of Milwaukee items. We had a Milwaukee skill-saw, an impact gun, electric screwdriver and drill”

Meanwhile a man has been arrested and brought to court in connection with incidents in the Ard Aoibhinn area of Clonmel in the early hours of December 1st. Property was recovered on the night in question.

Sgt Kelly is seeking help in relation to thefts from vehicles in the village of Clerihan.

“Overnight the 8th into the 9th of December a car and a van were entered. One in Church View in Ballyclerihan and the second in Cnoc Aoibheann. There were tools stolen from an SUV in one of the estates so we’d like to speak to anybody that saw anything suspicious in and around those areas in the early hours of the 9th of December – so that is last Saturday morning.”

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted on 052 6177640.