Lack of Gardaí in towns across Tipperary ‘alarming’

The lack of Gardaí in a number of towns across Tipperary is a major cause for concern.

That was the message driven home to the Taoiseach by Deputy Mattie McGrath in the Dáil this week.

The number or recruits entering the Garda College in Templemore this year is below target.

Mattie McGrath says many Garda Stations across Tipp are unable to fill rosters:

“The town of Carrick on Suir in the Clonmel District has four Gardaí and two Sergeants. They’d wat four times that much to fill the roster – they can only fill one roster.

“Taoiseach we see the slow rate of input into Templemore but we also see the resignations and retirements and people going out sick and everything else. It’s an alarming situation and the same exists in Clonmel and in Cahir Garda District…in Cashel….we know now that the limited number of recruits in Templemore are going to Dublin and the major cities so we are in a hapless situation.”

The Taoiseach has reiterated this confidence that enough recruits will pass through the Garda College in Templemore this year to maintain numbers in the force.

“The Garda Commissioner is responsible for recruitment but the Minister for Justice keeps in regular contact with him on this important matter. Funding has been provided for 1,000 new Garda recruits this year – that remains our target for the year and we are confident that the number of new recruits this year will exceed the number of retirements and resignations.

“In addition to that we’re hiring Garda staff that free up Gardaí to do Garda work and I saw that in operation myself in Clonmel only a few weeks ago and very pleased that we’ve the go-ahead for the new station there too.”