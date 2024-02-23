Justice Minister says she has no say in Garda resources in Tipperary

Helen McEntee says she could never give a satisfactory response to a letter from Tipperary County Council about Garda numbers.

It’s after a local Fianna Fail Councillor claimed the Justice Minister is out of touch and ‘passing the buck’ for refusing to address lack of Gardaí in Carrick-on-Suir.

Cathaoirleach of the District Kieran Bourke had proposed writing to the Minister because he says the six members stationed there are not enough to police the south Tipperary town.

The letter was forwarded from the Minister’s department to the Garda Commissioner and then down the line within the force with no satisfactory response according to Councillor Bourke.

Minister McEntee says she is trying to increase Garda numbers overall but she has no power to dictate how many guards there are in any one place.