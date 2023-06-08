Increased Garda patrols on popular South Tipp amenity

The presence of Gardaí on the Blueway in Clonmel has given a sense of safety to those using the popular amenity.

Some people had expressed concerns at growing incidents of anti-social behaviour along the pathway which runs alongside the River Suir.

Local Councillor Michael Murphy recently told of his experience when he was intimidated while walking on the Blueway – at the time he called for Gardaí to patrol the area to tackle the issue.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said officers were very visible there over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“There was a presence of the bicycle unit from An Garda Siochana all over the weekend. Now that’s not to say that there won’t be other occurrences but I think it does help where there is an occasional presence and I think that will make a difference.

“And I want to give credit to the Superintendent, to the team in Clonmel Garda station, for positively responding to that request for a presence.”