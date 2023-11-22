Hopes for improved Garda numbers in Cashel

A major refurbishment of Cashel Garda Station is due to get underway in the coming weeks.

The works on the building in Hogan Square will be overseen by the Office of Public Works and are expected to be completed by summer 2024.

While this is happening Gardaí will relocate to the former motor tax office on Friar Street in the town from tomorrow.

On Tipp Today earlier Cathaoirleach of the Cashel Municipal District Declan Burgess said it’s important to maintain a Garda presence in the town.

However he says having the Garda station open to the public for just a few hours three days a week is not acceptable.

“I’ll be working very hard to ensure the return of a full time Garda Station and I see great potential given the fact that there’s a significant investment due to take place in Hogan Square. I’ve already spoken directly with the Minister for Justice and the Superintendent on this matter. I’ll leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of adequate and enhanced policing.”

It’s hoped the refurbishment of Cashel Garda station is a sign that the force will have an increased presence in the town.

“I’d be fairly confident given the significant finance and investment that’s going into the Garda station in Cashel, you know you’re going to see an enhanced station with enhanced services with proper and adequate facilities. But I think we have to watch this very carefully because I think its so important that once this Garda station is delivered to a high standard that we see increased hours in the public desk but also increased numbers.”

The opening hours for Cashel Garda Station are:

Monday 1.30pm-4pm,

Wednesday 1.30pm-4pm

Friday 8am-1pm,

Cashel Garda Station on 062 75840 which will divert to Cahir or Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630 or in an emergency dial 999/ 112.