Gardaí urge people to be security conscious during darker evenings

Gardaí in the Nenagh District are investigating a spate of burglaries which have occurred in recent days.

A number of these were in the Lorrha – Rathcabbin area.

Sgt Carol O’Leary says we can expect an increase in burglaries over the winter months.

“Unfortunately it’s the time of year where we’ll see more and more of these but there were three in the Lorrha – Rathcabbin area.

“The first occurred in Grange, Lorrha when a house was entered between 6pm and 8pm and items taken. Another occurred at Lelagh, Rathcabbin overnight between the 28th and 29th of October – again when a house was broken into. Garda are appealing for people to be vigilant during the darker nights.

“There was a third one there in Lorrha where a house was entered sometime over the space of about a week between the 22nd and 29th of October.”

Any information can be given to Nenagh Gardaí on 067 31333.