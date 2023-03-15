Gardaí investigate theft from vans across the Clonmel District

Gardaí in the Clonmel District are seeking the public’s help after five incidents over the weekend.

These investigations relate to vans which were either interfered with or broken into between the 10th and 12th of March inclusive.

Overnight on Friday 10th into Saturday the 11th of March a van parked in the Prior Park Hill estate in Clonmel was forcibly entered and a number of tools taken from it.

The next took place at approximately 11pm on Friday 10th when a van parked on Main Street, in Fethard was forcibly entered and a number of tools taken from that also.

From enquiries it has been established that at least three suspects were involved in opening the van and were observed leaving the area in a small dark-coloured hatchback car.

Again on Friday the 10th into Saturday the 11th a van parked in the Glenview Estate in Carrick on Suir was interfered with.

Then on the night of Saturday 11th into Sunday 12th of March a van parked in the Auburn Park Estate in Clonmel was entered and tools were stolen.

Finally between Friday the 10th and Monday morning the 13th a van parked in the Killaghy Crescent Estate in Mullinahone was entered and tools taken from within.

Enquiries are ongoing into all incidents and anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station, or the Garda Confidential Line.

Meanwhile the public are being strongly advised to lock parked or unattended vehicles at all times, day and night, and to avoid keeping any sums of money or other items of value in vehicles.