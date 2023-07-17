Gardaí investigate fatal collision near Ballylooby

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in South Tipp overnight.

The tragic incident happened at approximately 11.25pm at Burgess West on the R688 – Ballylooby to Clogheen road.

A 41 year old local man suffered fatal injuries just a few hundred metres from the village of Ballylooby. His remains have been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

The 26 year old driver of the car was uninjured.

The road remains closed this morning for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling between Ballylooby and Clogheen late last night to contact them on 052 744 5630.