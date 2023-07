The Justice Minister is in Tipperary today for a Garda passing out ceremony.

Helen McEntee will speak at the occasion which will see 87 Gardaí graduate from Templemore.

During her speech she is set to give Garda bosses an extra €10 million to tackle crime in Dublin.

The funding has been ring fenced to pay for more Gardaí on the beat in the capital and comes at a time when the Government is under pressure over street crime and violence in the city centre.