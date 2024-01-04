Fethard fire under Garda investigation

Gardaí are treating a fire at disused school in Fethard as an act of criminal damage.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at the former Patrician primary school on the Rocklow Road at around 9.20 last night.

Units from Clonmel and Cashel fire stations were dispatched to the scene with the situation brought under control shortly after midnight.

It’s understood significant damage was caused to the building.

A technical examination is being carried out.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for anyone with information or who may have seen any unusual activity around the site to contact them on 052-613 1202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.