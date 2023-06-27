Cyclist faces prosecution after being found on M7 by Gardaí

A cyclist faces prosecution after being found on the M7 by the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit.

Gardaí were monitoring the motorway yesterday when they came across the person cycling westbound inside the hard shoulder.

For their safety, the cyclist was escorted off the road and a case has commenced.

Elsewhere, the Unit were also monitoring the M8 Motorway outside Thurles yesterday when a vehicle was detected travelling 159km an hour.

When stopped, the driver was found to be Disqualified from driving and failed DrugWipe test for Cannabis.

This motorist was arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving and the car was seized.