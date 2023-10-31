Bank Holiday Garda crackdown leads to a number of detections

As part of a major operation by Gardaí in the Tipperary Division over the Bank Holiday weekend a number of motorists are facing a court appearance.

Gardaí from Nenagh were conducting a speed checkpoint on the M7 yesterday when they detected a vehicle travelling at 174kph in a 120km/h zone.

The motorist, a learner permit holder driving unaccompanied, was arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving and charged to appear in Court and their vehicle seized.

Meanwhile officers from the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit carrying out Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoints in the Thurles District arrested a motorist on suspicion of Drink Driving after failing a roadside breath test.

The driver has since been prosecuted after being found over the limit.