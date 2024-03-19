Arrests following Tipp Town car thefts

Two men have been arrested over a series of car thefts in The Tipperary Town area.

Local Gardaí carried out a planned operation after a number of incidents where cars were stolen over the last few weeks, and connected to a number of other crimes.

A house in Tipp Town was searched under warrant and two people were arrested and held for questioning.

The have since been released pending a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are thanking the public for their help in the investigation and warning locals to remember to lock your cars at all times.