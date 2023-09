A man is facing a court date after being caught with a large amount of drugs in Clonmel this week.

Local Gardaí were on mobile patrol on Monday evening when they spotted an individual behaving suspiciously.

The man was stopped and searched and found to be in possession of a large number of illegal drugs in the form of tablets.

The tablets are being sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and a file will be prepared for the DPP.