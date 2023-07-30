Arrest following theft from local charity shop

A man has been arrested in Thurles for theft from a charity shop.

The culprit, when inside the shop, removed his own shoes and put on a pair on display.

He then left the charity shop wearing the stolen shoes and leaving his pair behind.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary, says this wasn’t the culprit’s only offense.

“Unusual one where, on this occasion, a gentleman went into a charity shop, took a pair of shoes, and left his own shoes in their place. He was located by Gardaí with the shoes that he had taken from the charity shop. He was arrested and charged before the courts for other items that he had taken from another shop. Unusual to think that he could just swap his own ones and get a new pair from them.”