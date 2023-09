A man has appeared in court following a number of reported theft incidents from shops in the Thurles town area over the past number of days.

He was arrested yesterday and detained for questioning following which he was charged with three counts of theft, one count of trespass and one count of possession of drugs.

He was brought before Nenagh District Court where he was remanded in custody.

Gardaí in Thurles have thanked the local business community for their ongoing assistance and cooperation