Garda warning over spate of robberies in Templemore area

People in Templemore and surrounding areas are being warned following a spate of robberies in recent days.

A number of cars in the town and nearby villages have been broken into overnight, in what Gardaí are describing as ‘opportunistic thefts’.

Garda Declan Kinsella is appealing to people to be vigilant and always remember to lock their vehicles at night.

Furthermore they are encouraging people to remove any valuables from their cars.

If anyone has any information, or may have seen anything suspicious in the last number of days, they are asked to contact Templemore Garda Station at (0504) 32630.