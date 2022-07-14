Gaisce Awards presented to Tipp youths

Seven young people from Tipperary have received the Gaisce Gold Award.

The awards took place at Aras an Uachtarán and were delivered by President Michel D Higgins to 79 young people in total

The Gaisce Gold Award is the country’s highest recognition of a young person’s initiative, commitment to personal development, achievement, and voluntary contribution to society

CEO of Gaisce, Yvonne McKenna, said that she is inspired by the courage, the energy and the commitment of these young people, from tackling global challenges to local supports for neighbours in need.

Tipperary Gaisce Gold Award recipients:

-Aideen Bergin, Cashel Community School

-Aoife Nolan, Mary Immaculate College SU

-Ciara Cunningham, St Anne’s Secondary School

-Deirbhile Fitzgerald, Loreto Secondary School

-Marie Kinane, St Anne’s Secondary School

-Michelle McLaughlin, St Anne’s Secondary School

-Pamela Harding, Borrisokane Community College