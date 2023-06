A fundraiser concert will take place tonight in Thurles.

The Raise the Roof project, in aid of Thurles Cathedral, opens the doors of the Premier Hall at 8pm and takes to the stage at 8.45pm.

It will see local band, Locklin, join forces with four-piece band Waterloo playing hits from ABBA.

Funds raised from ticket sales will got towards the re-roofing of the Cathedral.

Tickets can be purchased here.