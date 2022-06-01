Funding boost for local sports clubs

Three Tipperary sporting groups have been awarded much needed funding under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

In all €6.14 million has been allocated to 108 different applicants across the country following the conclusion of the appeals process.

Just shy of €110,000 has been approved for the Premier County.

Cloughjordan FC get almost €76,000 for an astro pitch development and machinery

Nearly €13,200 has been allocated to the Mill Road Riding Club in Thurles to upgrade and upscale their equestrian equipment and facilities.

Local Councillor John Fitzgerald has particularly welcomed the inclusion of Clerihan GAA Club.

“To get funding on an appeal is never easy because the very reason its an appeal is that you have to get all your ducks in a row and everything has to be correct.

“I was delighted when I got the call yesterday that they’d been successful and got €20,870 for a club like Clerihan which has spent a good bit of money in recent years and do fantastic work up there at all underage levels for boys and girls.”

Meanwhile Carrick on Suir Golf Club – which is based in County Waterford – is to get €13,000 for greens mowers and fairway dressing.